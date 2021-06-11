Collision With A Lorry Kills One Man In Granada

By
Chris King
-
0
Collision With A Lorry Kills One Man In Granada
Collision With A Lorry Kills One Man In Granada. image: juntadeandalucia

COLLISION With A Lorry Kills An 80-Year-Old Man Driving his car In the province of Granada

An 80-year-old man died on Thursday morning when his car was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry, on the A-330 road, in the municipality of Puebla de Don Fadrique, in the province of Granada, as reported by 112 emergency services.

112 reported receiving several calls at 7.35am in the morning reporting a head-on collision between a car and a lorry, on the road in the direction of Caravaca de la Cruz, after about eight kilometers from Puebla de Don Fadrique, with the callers all saying that the driver of the car was in ned of urgent medical assistance and trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash, and also that the lorry had crashed off the road and down a slope.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Emergency services were deployed to the location, including the Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, a tow truck, and the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and proceeded to give assistance, while the righthand lane of the road was cut off to traffic by the police, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car was too badly hurt as a result of the collision, and after being removed from his vehicle by the firefighters, was confirmed dead at the scene, and the lorry driver had to be freed from his vehicle and was transferred by ambulance to Baza hospital, while the police opened the road again once vehicles had been removed, and the road surface cleared of any debris from the accident.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here