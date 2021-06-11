COLLISION With A Lorry Kills An 80-Year-Old Man Driving his car In the province of Granada



An 80-year-old man died on Thursday morning when his car was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry, on the A-330 road, in the municipality of Puebla de Don Fadrique, in the province of Granada, as reported by 112 emergency services.

112 reported receiving several calls at 7.35am in the morning reporting a head-on collision between a car and a lorry, on the road in the direction of Caravaca de la Cruz, after about eight kilometers from Puebla de Don Fadrique, with the callers all saying that the driver of the car was in ned of urgent medical assistance and trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash, and also that the lorry had crashed off the road and down a slope.

Emergency services were deployed to the location, including the Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, a tow truck, and the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and proceeded to give assistance, while the righthand lane of the road was cut off to traffic by the police, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car was too badly hurt as a result of the collision, and after being removed from his vehicle by the firefighters, was confirmed dead at the scene, and the lorry driver had to be freed from his vehicle and was transferred by ambulance to Baza hospital, while the police opened the road again once vehicles had been removed, and the road surface cleared of any debris from the accident.

