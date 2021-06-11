Almeria To Host Europe’s Only Titan Desert Event In 2021

ALMERIA To Host Europe’s Only Titan Desert Mountain Bike Event In 2021



Almeria’s Tabernas Desert will play host in December to Europe’s one and only prestigious MBT Mountain Bike Titan Desert event in 2021, with a setting of sand, trails, and mountains, it makes the perfect location and test for some of the world’s top mountain bike riders.

This event is the number one mountain biking event in the world, having been forcibly switched from Morocco to Almeria last year due to the pandemic, the organisers of the event have decided that the Tabernas desert is the ideal location once again for its four-stage 400km challenge, which will pass through ten of Almeria’s municipalities en route to the sea.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Riders will be captivated with the thrill of staying in tents in the western town of Oasys MiniHollywood after each stage is completed, where they will even be able to dine in the old sets of famous western productions – ‘A Fistful Of Dollars’, which was Clint Eastwood’s first film, was filmed there – with full mechanical assistance and physiotherapy will also be set up, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Javier A. García, the president of Almeria Provincial Council said, “Today the Titan Series Almería is born, a test that perfectly communes with the combative Almeria DNA. Last year it had a direct economic impact on the province of €2.5 million, plus helped promote the international vision of the Costa de Almería, which reached 190 territories around the world”.

This race is notorious for the spirit of personal involvement among its participants, who show great camaraderie, and one of the first entrants this year is Joaquim Purito Rodríguez, the former professional rider, who has previously achieved podium finishes in the Tour, Giro, and La Vuelta.

Skoda is the main sponsor of its event, and its vehicles will open the stages, with Garcia announcing proudly, “At the Titan in Almería, cinema meets sport, tourism, and history. We are proud of this test because from the beginning we have felt it as ours”.

Registration is now open at www.titanseriesalmeria.com with a preferential rate of €900 for the first 25 riders to register.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.