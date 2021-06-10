Investing is one of the best ways to increase the amount of cash you have. In this sense, every investment is a product or asset you acquire in order to build profit. By investing, you can also obtain an extra income source in addition to gaining profits over a certain period of time. Whenever you invest your money, you set it aside and let it work for you with the hope it will bring more funds your way. If you a saver, you can easily become an investor even though investing is a bit more complicated than opening a savings account.

There are other differences between saving and investing your money. When you want to save your money, you usually deposit funds in your bank account. When you invest your money, you are acquiring products and keep your invested money in some sort of an investment account. The opportunity to build bigger profits when saving is much lower than the opportunity presented by investing your money. When you invest, you actually beat inflation so your purchasing power keeps getting stronger or remains the same. In this sense, investing is more appropriate for long-term goals.

Different Types of Investment

There are many different investment types including stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, bank products, low-risk certificates of deposit investments, annuities, cryptocurrencies, and forex trading among others.

Besides forex trading, the stock market which is one of the most well-known investment options provides all sorts of investment opportunities to both inexperienced and veteran investors. When you invest your money in stocks, you get a fraction of an ownership stake in a company that is publicly traded. Then, there is investing in bonds and you get a bond, you lend your money to a company or some other kind of entity. Investing in mutual funds means investing in several different companies alongside a pool of many other investors.

Very similar to mutual funds are ETFs or exchange-traded funds as they also include a collection of different investments. Investing in cryptocurrencies as one of the new investment options is an excellent way to build profits for new investors. With such a diversified portfolio of investment options, investing presents great opportunities to make money. In addition to being able to grow your money, investing your money brings many other benefits.

Top Reasons to Start Investing

If you start investing today, you get to save a great amount of money to enjoy once you retire. If you will be saving for your retirement, considering different investments such as mutual bonds, cryptocurrencies, forex trading, bonds, and stocks. When investing your money, you also benefit from higher return rates than when saving your money in a traditional way by storing it in your savings account.

To grow your money quicker, you need to invest in something that brings a higher return rate and fortunately, there are many different investment vehicles with very high return rates, and the higher the return rate goes, the more money you get in the future. No matter your investment goals and your risk tolerance, investing can help you achieve your financial goals within a shorter time period.

In addition to higher investment returns, investing can also help you save some money on taxes since investment accounts such as 401k, TFSA, RRSP, Ira, and Roth come with non-existent or very low taxes. Finally, investing your mean beats inflation. When you put your money aside in your savings account, the value of your money can be eaten if inflation rises.