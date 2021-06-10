Two Cases Of Monkeypox Identified In North Wales

HEALTH OFFICIALS have said that two cases of monkeypox have been identified in North Wales, UK.

Health officials have said that two cases of monkeypox have been identified in North Wales, UK. Public Health Wales (PHW) has said that the initial case was contracted overseas and both of the cases are from people who live in the same household, according to BBC News.

Both people were admitted to a hospital in England and one still remains there. Public Health will be monitoring the situation.

“Confirmed cases of monkeypox are a rare event in the UK, and the risk to the general public is very low,” said Richard Firth, PHW’s consultant in health protection.

“We have worked with multi-agency colleagues, following tried and tested protocols and procedures, and identified all close contacts. Actions have been put in place to minimise the likelihood of further infection.”

Monkeypox is a virus that is within the same family of viruses as smallpox, however, experts say it is much less severe. It mainly occurs in remote areas of central and western Africa, close to tropical rainforests.

Symptoms of the virus include headaches, fever, back pain, swellings, aching muscles and listlessness.

A rash can develop when the fever breaks, it often starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. It is most common on the soles of the feet and palms of the hands.

The rash is very itchy and goes through different stages before it finally forms a scab and falls off. These lesions often scar.

The infection will usually subside on its own and can last between 14 and 21 days.

Monkeypox can sometimes be more severe and has been reported to have caused deaths in west Africa.

