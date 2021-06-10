Torrox City Council guarantees the cleanliness of the public showers.



In order to ensure the health of its bathers for one more summer, the Torrox City Council has decided to collect weekly samples of sand and water from the showers in order to analyze the possible presence of bacteria or microorganisms, as explained by Verónica Muoz, Councillor for Beaches, on the beach of Vilches, in the area of La Restinga, where samples were collected this Wednesday.

“Torrox’s beaches are a major tourist attraction, particularly during the summer, and we want to ensure that both our residents and visitors can enjoy them with complete confidence in terms of hygiene over the municipality’s more than 9 kilometers of coastline,” stated the mayor of Beaches.

Ms. Muoz explained that, as was done last year, a microbiological analysis of the shower platforms will be performed in order to detect possible mould or yeasts; a legionella control will also be performed in order to avoid the risk of contagion of this bacterium, which can proliferate particularly well at temperatures ranging from 20° to 45° Celsius in the water circuits of public facilities.

Samples are also taken from the beach sand near the showers in order to determine and regulate the presence of faecal streptococcus, staphylococcus aureus, clostridium perfringens, faecal coliforms, total coliforms, moulds, and yeast, among other contaminants. Having excessive quantities of these microorganisms in one’s environment can be extremely damaging to one’s health.

As reported by Axarquia Plus