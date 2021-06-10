The best natural pools in Spain on the edge of the sea.

EL HIERRO, LA MACETA

The valley of El Golfo is home to various natural pools where you can bathe in peace and quiet, like that of the protected pools of La Maceta, which vary in size. Although the turbulent sea is adjacent to the pools, diving into it is not dangerous. There is a large area for sunbathing all around, as well as picnic areas and stairs with metal railngsi leading down to the ocean.

MARINE SWIMMING POOL TAPIA DE CASARIEGO, ASTURIAS

Next to Tapia’s coastal promenade, and taking advantage of the old cetárea, a form of nursery for marine species connected to the sea, this saltwater pool was constructed so you may sunbathe or swim in perfect comfort due to the pool’s wooded surroundings.

POOLS OF THE XALLAS RIVER, CORUA

What distinguishes the Ézaro waterfall on the Costa da Morte from others in Europe is that it is the only one that runs directly into the sea. The spectacle occurs in the municipality of Dumbra and is provided by the waters of the river Xallas as they plummet 40 metres into the surroundings of Mount Pindo. Even more magical is seeing the waterfall illuminated during the summer season, as well as bathing in the natural pools formed along the river’s path to the coast.

As reported by Hola!