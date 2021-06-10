Complaints In Malaga As Crowds Of People Aren’t Wearing Masks

LARGE crowds in the streets of Madrid has caused residents in the area to complain.

Large crowds in the streets of Madrid has caused residents in the area to complain. The relaxation of measures and the extension of opening hours has seen people in the streets of the historic centre not complying with social distancing rules or wearing masks, Malaga Hoy reports.

The Centro Antiguo Neighborhood Association has shared images on social media networks dozens of young people gathered in Denis Belgrado street, near Uncibay Square, without keeping social distance and without wearing the still mandatory mask.

The images, as confirmed by the secretary of the neighbourhood collective, Alejandro Villén, were taken at dawn from Saturday to Sunday. “It has returned to what it had before but with the carte blanche that the hotel industry has suffered a lot,” he says, questioning whether this is the leisure model that the city needs.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The group also questioned the control that the Local Police have against this behaviour: “The neighbors have stopped calling for a long time because we have come to have problems,” says Villén, who calls for more intervention.

However, the complaints from neighbours is in contrast with numerous commitments that the Security Councillor, Avelino Barrionuevo, has promised with regards to the strengthening the units that monitor the main leisure areas. The neighbourhood official said: “Just having a couple of policemen in those areas already exerts a clear deterrent effect; they don’t have to spend all night issuing fines or be with the baton.”

Villén claimed: “The neighbors can no longer sleep because any local takes the tables out on the street and you see the police passing by and doing nothing,” recalling that the main leisure areas is a space affected by the Acoustically Saturated Zone (ZAS).

En las comunidades también se va notando, se recuperan las vivientas turísticas, que siguen sin ningún control. Aviso de los vecinos pegado en una puerta en Calle Madre de Dios pic.twitter.com/LxLenJoCxQ — CentroAntiguoMálaga (@vecinosmalaga) June 8, 2021



The group also explained in a Tweet that the return of tourists has also been noticed in the area: “In the communities it is also being noticed, the tourist homes are being recovered, which continue without any control.” The Tweet was accompanied by an image of a notice put in place by the residents of a building on Madre de God, in which they ask that there be no noise and that the need for neighbours to rest is respected.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.