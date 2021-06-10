Age requirement to enter Spain will increase from age 6 to age 12 in summer.

From yesterday (June 9), all persons over the age of 12 arriving in Spain by land will be required to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test.

The Official State Gazette (BOE) released a correction to the 4 June regulation governing entry into Spain this summer on Wednesday. Minors under the age of six were required to produce documentation of passing the Covid, vaccination, or test, but the General Directorate of Public Health has now increased this requirement to children under the age of 12, according to 20 Minutos.

“Under the age of 12, passengers are not required to provide the credentials stated in paragraph five. They must, however, have the QR code obtained after completing the health control form via SpTH “The BOE’s 9 June statement adds.

On the other hand, the government demands a vaccination certificate or a negative test for all persons over the age of 12 who arrive in Spain by land from risk zones in France (now the entire country).

Vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency or those have successfully completed the World Health Organization’s emergency use process will be eligible. If the holder is not immunized, a certificate stating the outcome of a diagnostic test for active COVID-19 infection, either PCR or antigen test, will be required.

Both certifications must be in Spanish, English, French, or German, or, if these languages are not available, the supporting document must be accompanied by an official translation into Spanish.

The order, which takes effect on Wednesday, will remain in effect until the Government declares the COVID-19-related health problem to be over.

As reported by Axarquia Plus