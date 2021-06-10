A new era, a new carpet

Calpe Promenade Bowls Club’s recent ribbon-cutting ceremony was carried out by their president and main sponsor, Martyn Tucker.

Members, who enjoyed their first roll-up on the brand new pristine carpet, meet on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday between 9.30am and 12 noon. They also enjoy membership of Levante Lawn Bowls.

Participation in the Northern League is a priority, along with league and cup matches and internal and external competitions throughout the LLB region. The club also organises charity events.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Come along in person to find out more about our welcoming club, ask about tuition if you are new to the bowling scene,” the club secretary said.



Calpe Promenade Bowls Club is part of the Edificio Paraiso Mar complex, located on the Playa de Levante promenade in between Bar 78 and the Blue Eden Bar. Or call Tony James on 634 328 483 to discuss meeting in person.