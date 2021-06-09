The House Museum Of Mijas Will Extend Its Hours From June 11

The House Museum of Mijas will change its schedule from this Friday, June 11.

THE House Museum of Mijas will change its schedule from this Friday, June 11. The historical-ethnological centre of Mijas Pueblo will open its doors from 10am until 2pm, a schedule that will continue until the end of June. Starting in July, the hours will be from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

The Area of Culture said that they thank “the Brotherhood of Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno for the good disposition that they have always shown with the Consistory and for gradually resuming the new normal according to what is marked by health regulations at all times.”

The House Museum of Mijas is located in the old Town Hall and recreates the Mijas of yesterday through farming tools, fishing, oil mills, winery or kitchen. In addition, it is a reference centre in the exhibition of itinerant art collections and local crafts.

The news comes as the councillor of Sports, Andrés Ruiz, has presented the Local Plan for Sports Facilities and Infrastructures to the local sports clubs in a document that collects all the existing needs in the municipality’s sports facilities. The announcement took place at the Las Lagunas Theatre, where representatives from almost all of the clubs in Mijas attended.

“We have completed a historical and relevant document in Mijas which is the Local Plan for Sports Facilities and Infrastructures, an X-ray of how our facilities are and the needs they have. We wanted to involve all the clubs in Mijas, we have appealed to them and they have responded very well with their assistance,” he said.

