Spanish Government Wants ‘Off-Peak Hour’ Of Electricity Bought Down To 22:00.

The Government has said it will request the National Commission of Markets and Competition ( CNMC ) to change the so-called ‘off-peak hour’ of the price of electricity down to 22:00 fro 00:00.

The Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, is committed to advancing the off-peak hour at night of the current electricity rate by hourly sections to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday, instead of starting at midnight as is the case with the new rate tariff structure that came into effect recently.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Belarra pointed out that ‘United, we can request this change’, which is proposed by Facua, the consumer rights association, and sent to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to evaluate its viability.

“We think it would be a good idea to advance the off-peak time to 10 pm from Monday to Friday as proposed by Facua and we will request it from the CNMC,” the minister posted on her Twitter account.

Spanish Consumer Association OCU and Facua have criticised the new electricity tariffs, which require consumers to use the early morning hours in order to take advantage of the cheapest rate. Hundreds of British expats are furious over the new tariffs, with some saying they are seriously considering even leaving the country, saying it’s too expensive to live here now.

The new electricity rates increase bills up to 27%

In an analysis carried out by the OCU and Facua on the amount of the new tariffs proposed by the commercialisation, estimating an average household – with parameters of 4.6 kW and 3,500 kWh of annual consumption – the increases are almost always higher after the regulatory changes.