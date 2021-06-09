Refreshed Britain Is GREAT Campaign Launched In 145 Countries

The UK Government is launching a refreshed GREAT campaign as the UK prepares to take centre stage for the G7 and COP 26 summits this year.

The refreshed branding refocuses on the UK’s distinctive edge as a diverse, innovative and collaborative global nation. The GREAT campaign has brought in over £4.5bn to the UK since its initial launch.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “The UK is steeped in a long and dynamic history of discovery and fresh ideas, powered by our ability to see and do things differently. It is this spirit that the world needs now more than ever as we confront the challenges of Covid, tackle climate change, and strive for a better future for everyone on our planet.

“And I believe that it’s precisely that spirit that puts the ‘great’ into Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” he added.

The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign is the UK’s international brand marketing campaign, which works closely with UK businesses, not-for-profit organisations and high-profile figures to promote the best of the UK abroad. It has already brought in over £4.5bn since its initial launch in 2011, by increasing exports from UK food and drink through to British music and film, as well as driving inward foreign direct investment and supporting thousands of jobs.

The revitalised campaign will reach people in over 145 countries right across the globe – from Madrid to Manilla – showcasing the very best of British in everything from science and technology to sustainability, culture, and creativity. It is backed with an annual budget of £60 million.

Michael Gove said, “The new GREAT campaign will bang the drum for a confident, global and talented United Kingdom; highlighting the innovators, the thinkers and the doers from the Highlands to the South Downs and from Welsh Valleys across to Giants Causeway.

“This campaign demonstrates that when we pull together – we can make a crucial difference to the world and the challenges it faces,” he added.

More information about the GREAT campaign can be found at greatbritaincampaign.com.

