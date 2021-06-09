Man Throws Almost 12 Kilos Of Hashish From The Car And Flees

Guardia Civil officers have detained a person who fled at a police checkpoint and around 12 kilograms of hashish has been confiscated.

ON March 31, officers of the Guardia Civil in Coin detained a person who fled a police checkpoint and around 12 kilograms of hashish has been confiscated.

Officers were carrying out a citizen security check on the AP-46 in Casabermeja when the person ignored officers instructions to stop, fleeing the scene at high speed and driving recklessly.

As the man fled, he threw a black bag containing 120 hashish packages, weighing approximately 11.7 kilograms, which were scattered onto the hard shoulder of the motorway, the Guardia Civil reported.

According to Malaga Hoy, an investigation ensued and the driver, who was a resident of the town of Algeciras, was arrested. He was arrested for crimes against public health, road safety and serious disobedience to officers of the authority. This event has also led to an investigation into another individual for their participation.

The news comes as three people were detained in relation to the seizure of 2.5 tons of hashish which was hidden in bales and diesel drums on a yacht in Santa Pola (Alicante).

Investigations started when suspicions arose that the yacht may have received narcotics at sea. Over 2,400 kilograms of hashish were found hidden amongst 50 plastic diesel drums, each with a capacity of 50 litres. There was also hashish found in 23 burlap bales.

