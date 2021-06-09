Lifesaver For The Most Vulnerable – ‘Feeding The Little Ones’.

In what is considered a lifesaver for the most vulnerable, Fundación MAPFRE and Educo are committed to “Feeding The Little Ones”.

As part of the programme for lunchtime school grants they provide a lifeline to the most vulnerable children. Many people would be surprised to know that in Spain one in 3 children is at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Sadly, according to experts Spain is facing a crisis in child poverty with nearly 2.5 million youngsters being affected. What is even worse though is that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made these figures worse, and is expected that in 2021 these figures will increase dramatically.

According to studies poor nutrition in young children can prevent them from performing their best at school. Poor nutrition in the early years of life can bring about irreversible effects on growth and even on intellectual development. According to the Catalan Ombudsman, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen attendance in school canteens reduced.

In a bid to fight malnutrition in children, Fundación MAPFRE and Educo are committed to ‘Feeding the little ones’ with the Lunchroom Grants program. According to La Vanguardia: “the Lunchroom Grants programme, encourages the receipt of donations to finance the cost of the school canteen at a percentage ranging from 25% to 100%, depending on the real needs of the families.”

So far this academic year a staggering 2000 children have benefited from the scheme throughout 250 schools in Spain as reported La Vanguardia.

According to Pepa Domingo, head of Educo Lunchtime Grants, lunchtimes at school provide an excellent opportunity: “to educate students about nutrition. It is very important to receive a varied diet that ensures nutrition, while at the same time encouraging teamwork and collaboration in the different tasks carried out at lunchtime, such as setting the table, clearing it or sweeping up.”