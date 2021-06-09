Halogen Light Bulb Sales To Be Banned In UK Under Climate Change Plans

THE UK Government has announced plans to ban halogen light bulbs and will remove them from sale in September.

THE UK Government has announced plans to ban halogen light bulbs and will remove them from sale in September. The legislation is being brought forward this month which means that halogen bulbs will not be sold for general household use.

According to estimations, LED replacements will reduce more than one trillion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, LBC reports.

This new legislation is just one part of energy efficiency improvements to electrical appliances that will save people £75 each year on average.

All light bulbs will also begin to include ‘rescaled’ energy labels on their boxes that will range from A to G, getting rid of the A+, A++ and A+++ ratings.

Energy Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “We’re phasing out old inefficient halogen bulbs for good, so we can move more quickly to longer-lasting LED bulbs, meaning less waste and a brighter and cleaner future for the UK.

“By helping ensure electrical appliances use less energy but perform just as well, we’re saving households money on their bills and helping tackle climate change.”

There will also be a ban on retailers selling light fixtures with fixed bulbs that cannot be replaced, which account for 100,000 tonnes of electrical waste each year.

The government will also start to phase out fluorescent light bulbs and intends to stop their sales by 2023.

Minister for Climate Change, Lord Martin Callanan, said: “Flicking the off-switch on energy-inefficient light bulbs is a simple way that households can save money at the same time as saving the planet.

“Phasing out halogen bulbs in favour of LED alternatives that last longer, are just as bright and cheaper to run, is another way that we are helping tackle climate change.”

