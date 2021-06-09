Ex On The Beach’s Jess Impiazzi Warns Love Island Stars Off Having Sex On Show.

Ex on the Beach’s Jess Impiazzi has warned Love Island stars off having sex on the show which is filmed in Spain’s Mallorca.

Jess Impiazzi, the former reality star came to regret the fact that she had sex on TV. She has now warned the next crop of contestants for Love Island they should not follow suit.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jess starred in Ex On The Beach in 2015 and in a drunken event was recorded having sex with Rogan O’Connor. She has now spoken out to say that this could have, and nearly did ruin her Hollywood career.

Jess is now 31 years old and she explained how she had previously begged producers not to air the footage of the pair. Speaking to The Sun she commented that: “I completely regret it, there are things in my life where I would love to take an eraser and wipe away but I can’t.

She went on to add that: “You’ve got to remember that this doesn’t go away, papers don’t go away, articles online are there forever, repeats are there forever – you’ve got to make sure you’re comfortable with that.

She has now spoken out to warn Love Islanders that the show could make them very famous but they could soon be replaced the public’s eyes as soon as the next series airs.

Jess highlighted the fact that: “A lot of these shows are a conveyor belt of people, you’ve got to think long term.”

“There’s a couple that will do well and carry on doing well for a few years but you’ve got to be prepared for when it’s not and you don’t want to ruin anything for your future.”

It appears that produces of the show will not show too many raunchy moments and Jess commented that: “I do know that Love Island have stopped airing sex scenes, which is a really positive thing, you do make these mistakes and you don’t see the long-term.”

“We just need to be careful and remember that these are people’s real lives, these are young people that could potentially be harmed.”