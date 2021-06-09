American President Joe Biden Touches Down In UK Ahead Of G7 Summit And Talks With Boris Johnson.

Joe Biden has flown into the UK ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson on Thursday making his first overseas trip as acting US president.

The US President and his wife, First Lady Jill, arrived at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall which will begin on Friday- the couple disembarked Air Force One at around 7.45 pm.

A large crowd of US Air Force personnel and their families assembled inside a hangar at RAF Mildenhall. The President is visiting RAF Mildenhall because the Suffolk base is home to the 100th Air Refuelling Wing, the only permanent US Air Force air refuelling wing in the European theatre.

Boris Johnson will hold face-to-face bilateral talks with Mr Biden on Thursday. The Prime Minister, who will chair the G7 in Carbis Bay, said he wants to discuss the coronavirus pandemic with Mr Biden and explore ways to vaccinate the world.

The prospect of a post-Brexit trade deal and the ongoing row in Northern Ireland are also set to feature. Mr Biden will spend eight days in Europe and he previously said the trip aims to show Washington’s “renewed commitment to our allies and partners”.

Along with meeting G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan – Mr Biden will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of the talks with Mr Johnson, Mr Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the president harbours “very deep” concerns on the issue provoked by Brexit.

Mr Sullivan said the president believes the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol is “critical” to ensure that the Good Friday Agreement is protected, as Britain and the EU try to resolve the issue of checks in the Irish Sea.

