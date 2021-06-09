8 In 10 Adults In The UK Have Covid Antibodies

80.3 per cent of adults in England have signs of immunity against Covid.

It has been estimated that 80.3 per cent of adults in England have signs of immunity against Covid, either from being vaccinated or from having the virus in the past, blood tests results from the week commencing May 17 indicate. This number is up from 69.9 per cent just one month earlier.

The figure in Wales is at 82.7 per cent in the same week, which is an increase from 66.8 per cent.

Scotland is now at 72.6 per cent, up from 59.9 per cent, and Northern Ireland is at an estimated 79.9 per cent, up from 68.8 per cent.

The estimates are based on people in private households, they do not take into account those in care homes or hospitals, Sky News reports.

It takes around two to three weeks after the vaccination or having the infection for the body to have enough antibodies to be able to fight the virus. The antibodies then stay in the blood at a low level, however, they can decline over time causing blood tests to no longer be able to detect them.

According to the ONS, there is an obvious pattern between vaccination and testing positive for the antibodies, however, the detection of only antibodies is not precise in measuring the immunity protection of having the vaccination.

It is also not yet fully know the length of time that antibodies remain detectable in the blood, or what the chances of getting the virus again are.

The announcement comes as the government are deciding on whether it is safe enough to go ahead with the final easing of lockdown in England on June 21.