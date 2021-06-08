Spain’s National Incidence Rate Now Stands At 113.45 per 100,000 Inhabitants.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has today- Tuesday, June 8,- registered 3,504 new cases of coronavirus, according to the data provided by the autonomous communities.

1,859 cases have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 871 registered on Monday, which rises to a total of 3,711,027 the total number of people infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

With regards to the current average incidence of infections in Spain in the last 14 days, the report shows that it continues to decrease, standing at 113.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 115.32 which was reported on Monday by the Minister of Health for Spain, Carolina Darias.

As for the total of deaths, 73 more have been registered, bringing the national death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 80,309 people.

There are currently 3,880 patients admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 1,088 are at present in an ICU, although in the last 24 hours there have been 433 admissions and 622 discharges. The occupancy rate for beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 3.14% and in ICUs at 11.42% of total capacity.

Breakdown of infections across Spain.

Of the 1,859 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last day, 470 are from Madrid, 153 in Andalucia, 76 in Aragon, 37 in Asturias, 20 in the Balearic Islands, 114 in the Canary Islands, 28 in Cantabria, five in Castilla -La Mancha, 168 in Castilla y León, 338 in Catalonia, none in Ceuta, 33 in the Valencian Community, 66 in Extremadura, 41 in Galicia, 14 in Melilla, 22 in Murcia, 44 in Navarra, 191 in the Basque Country and 39 in The Rioja.

The community of Castilla y León has issued, in less than two days, more than 20,000 digital certificates that certify that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has recovered from the disease, and has a negative antigen test in the last 48 hours or PCR in the last 72.