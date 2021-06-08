Mercadona Looking For Part-Time Workers In Andalucia

Mercadona is looking for weekend workers across Spain with salaries ranging from €502 to €753 per month for part-time work. Among the roles offered are butcher, fishmonger, cashier, baker, perfume section, greengrocer and workers to clean and stock shelves. Positions are available in Andalucia.

THE part-time work includes positions with 15 hours, distributed between Friday and Saturday, the monthly remuneration is €502. If the job takes 20 hours, the employee will receive €669 per month and the role is likely to require working on Mondays or nights.

The Spanish supermarket is also offering temporary contracts of 20 hours for work during the week, Monday to Saturday, with five working days on and two days off, in which the employee has a fixed shift in the morning or afternoon. The salary for this position is €669 per month.

Mercadona requires ESO as minimum studies, which is equivalent to GCSEs, and driver’s licence for candidates for the delivery positions. The supermarket chain also highlights the importance of having “communication and teamwork skills,” as well as “customer service orientation,” and “motivation to learn.”

