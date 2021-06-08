Guardia Civil Seize the Highest Amount of Money in Spain

THE GUARDIA Civil have seized the largest intervention of cash in Spain, a total of €15 million today, June 8, in an operation against a cocaine trafficking network carried out in towns in the provinces of Cádiz, Málaga, Huelva and Vizcaya.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, sources of the armed institute have explained that as a result of the operation about twenty people have been arrested and 35 house searches have been carried out. One of the detainees is a worker from the port of Algeciras, specifically from APM Terminals, one of the two container terminals. This has been confirmed by the company in a statement in which it indicates that it is “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

The objective of the operation is to dismantle an international organization dedicated to cocaine trafficking and based in the Cadiz region of Campo de Gibraltar, where most of the arrests and the intervention of most of the €15 million was seized in this operation.

Most of the money has been located in two houses located in Algeciras. Specifically, one of them is in the neighbourhood of San Bernabé and the other in El Rinconcillo.

Allegedly, large amounts of this money found in these homes was kept in sports bags piled up in basements and other rooms of the same. Most of the searches have been made in Campo de Gibraltar, with 25 of them in Algeciras, three in Castellar de la Frontera and two in Los Barrios. In addition, one has been carried out in Marbella and another in Malaga capital, one in Ayamonte, Huelva and another two in Guecho, Vizcaya.

The Coordinator Alternatives against drug addiction of the Campo de Gibraltar has demanded that part of the 15 million euros intervened be allocated to this region, specifically to “educational, employment and social policies, because only in this way will this area be able to overcome this scourge ”, they have asked in a statement. In addition to congratulating the Guardia Civil for this intervention, Alternativas has taken the opportunity to show its support for the demand of various police groups that this region is declared an area of ​​special singularity with regard to the incentives of the officers.