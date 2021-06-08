European Covid Certificate available from Thursday in Mallorca

By
John Smith
-
0
Juli Fuster making the announcement
Juli Fuster making the announcement Credit Twitter

AN announcement was made on June 8 by Juli Fuster general director of the IB-Salut, concerning the introduction of the European Covid certificate.

According to this, residents on Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands may download the digital certificate from Thursday June 10, but on that date, it will which only be available to those who use the electronic [email protected], a digital key for dealing with authorities in Spain.

From Monday June 14 the certificate should also be available for download on the IB-Salut website and there will be three physical collection points in Mallorca (locations to be confirmed over the coming days) where residents can request a certificate and collect on the spot.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Initially, it will be a paper document but it is expected that by the beginning of July, it should be possible to obtain a QR code  to keep on your phone or tablet which will confirm that the person possessing the certificate has received two vaccinations, has recovered from the virus or has received an up-to-date negative Covid test.

This document should then allow travellers free entry into any one of the other 26 European Member States.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here