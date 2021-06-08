European Covid Certificate available from Thursday in Mallorca

AN announcement was made on June 8 by Juli Fuster general director of the IB-Salut, concerning the introduction of the European Covid certificate.

According to this, residents on Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands may download the digital certificate from Thursday June 10, but on that date, it will which only be available to those who use the electronic [email protected], a digital key for dealing with authorities in Spain.

From Monday June 14 the certificate should also be available for download on the IB-Salut website and there will be three physical collection points in Mallorca (locations to be confirmed over the coming days) where residents can request a certificate and collect on the spot.

Initially, it will be a paper document but it is expected that by the beginning of July, it should be possible to obtain a QR code to keep on your phone or tablet which will confirm that the person possessing the certificate has received two vaccinations, has recovered from the virus or has received an up-to-date negative Covid test.

This document should then allow travellers free entry into any one of the other 26 European Member States.