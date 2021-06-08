BREAKING: Former MET Officer Wayne Couzens Pleads Guilty To Kidnap And Rape Of Sarah Everard

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Former MET officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court also heard he accepts responsibility for killing her but he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link, PC Wayne Couzens, of Deal, pleaded guilty to both charges.

The defendant said: “Guilty, sir” when asked for his plea to the first two charges.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Father-of-two Wayne Couzens, 48, admits rape and kidnap charges. image: Twitter

Ms. Everard disappeared in Clapham, south London, in March this year, sparking national attention and a conversation about the safety of women. The 33-year-old marketing executive’s body was later found in woodland in Kent- just a week after her disappearance.

Tests later showed she died after suffering pressure to the neck. Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal in Kent at the time of her death, was arrested in March and charged with her kidnap and murder.

The judge had set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial for 25 October.


Please check back for updates to this story.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here