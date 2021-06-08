BREAKING: Former MET Officer Wayne Couzens Pleads Guilty To Kidnap And Rape Of Sarah Everard

Former MET officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

Serving police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court also heard he accepts responsibility for killing her but he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link, PC Wayne Couzens, of Deal, pleaded guilty to both charges.

The defendant said: “Guilty, sir” when asked for his plea to the first two charges.

Ms. Everard disappeared in Clapham, south London, in March this year, sparking national attention and a conversation about the safety of women. The 33-year-old marketing executive’s body was later found in woodland in Kent- just a week after her disappearance.

Tests later showed she died after suffering pressure to the neck. Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal in Kent at the time of her death, was arrested in March and charged with her kidnap and murder.

The judge had set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial for 25 October.

