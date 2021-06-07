Violent Death of Roquetas Woman Under Investigation.

The violent death of a woman from Roquetas de Mar is under investigation by Guardia Civil in Spain’s Almeria.

Almeria’s Guardia Civil are investigating the violent death of a woman who was believed to be aged between 25 and 30 years old. The woman tragically died early on Sunday morning in the Almeria town of Roquetas de Mar.

As reported by Europa Press sources from the command have highlighted that the investigation is “very much alive” and that so far no arrests have been made.

The possibility that the death could be related to gender violence has also been raised. The Court of Instruction 2 of Roquetas de Mar, has placed the investigation under secrecy.

As reported by Ideal newspaper the emergency services 112 in Andalucia received multiple calls on Sunday. The calls alerted emergency services that a woman was being attacked in the head. The attack occurred in Almeria’s Roquetas de Mar on Pintor Rosales Street, at the junction with Camino de los Depósitos.

No further details of the crime are currently known.

