The €200 Million MegaYacht ‘Lady Lara’ Docks In Sevilla

THE €200 Million MegaYacht ‘Lady Lara’ Docks In the Port of Sevilla

An impressive 91-metre-long megayacht – the Lady Lara – valued at around €200 million, pulled into the port of Sevilla today, Monday 6, having sailed from Gibraltar under the flag of the Cayman Islands.

It is owned by the Kazakhstan-born Israeli businessman Alexander Machkevith, and was built by Lürssen in Schacht-Audorf, Germany, in 2015, and is recognised as one of the most luxurious and modern yachts in the world, according to sevilla.abc.es.

Alexander Machkevith is a philologist by training but turned businessman after the dissolution of the USSR, and owns the Eurasian National Resources Corporation (ENRC). In 2019, Forbes magazine ranked him 962nd among the richest men in the world.

The interior and exterior design of the vessel is by the renowned Reymond Langton Design, and she can accommodate 14 guests, and 19 crew members, with the generous exterior decks offering a wide variety of options for guests staying on the megayacht, where they can enjoy the open and sunny entertaining areas, as well as more sheltered spaces.

Seville Port Authority is working hard within the luxury cruise market segment to consolidate the Sevilla destination in the high-end cruise and yacht and mega-yacht sector, reinforcing the commercial work with large shipping companies and enhancing the advantages from this inland seaport, which offers cruise passengers a unique offer and allows docking directly in the city centre, a few metres from the Torre del Oro and the Cathedral.