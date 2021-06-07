Queen Elizabeth Has Already Met Baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana Via Zoom

Queen Elizabeth has already met baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor via Zoom, American gossip site Radar reports.

As soon as the little girl was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, the first call Prince Harry and Meghan made was to the Queen.

Sources told Radar, “Meghan is now resting at home, and she and Harry have already introduced the Queen to her great-granddaughter via Zoom. Since the couple moved to LA, the Queen has become very familiar with Zoom. She talks to Harry, Meghan and Archie via technology, and now she is using it to meet her [great-]granddaughter. She is a very modern grandmother.”

“Insiders add that in addition to calling the Queen, Harry and Meghan also spoke with his brother, Prince William, William’s wife, Kate Middleton, and the brothers’ father, Prince Charles,” the website added.

Radar’s source continued, “This is the beginning of a new [chapter] within the family that will hopefully heal old wounds. Finally, there is hope that the family can reunite. No one knew it at the time, but when Archie was born, Harry and Meghan were so angry with the family that they wanted nothing to do with them moving forward. That is why they broke all traditions and went with a totally new royal name.

“Now, things have changed, and they both very much want their daughter to be part of the family, which is why they chose the name Lilibet, the Queen’s childhood nickname,” the source added.

