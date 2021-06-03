Smell your way to wellness with different natural aromas

Smells can have a positive effect on the way we feel, and how we use different natural aromas and combine them can cause different sensations and improve wellbeing.

There are many ways in which you can fill your home with a pleasant aroma; they include candles, incense sticks and cones, oil burners, diffuser sticks and the increasingly popular aroma diffusers.

Aroma diffusers are filled with water and your favourite essential oils and they use pressurized air to diffuse a mist of oil into the environment. They come in many shapes and sizes, and there are some which can be plugged in and have relaxing lighting to accompany the aroma mist. The effect itself is relaxing and inspiring, and said to be better than burning incense or oils because no smoke is produced. However, if incense or oils are burned in a well-ventilated room and in safe conditions, there is no reason why it should harmful or dangerous.

Diffusers should also be used in moderation and not for long periods of time in small, enclosed spaces.

Which aroma you use, depends on your tastes, but there are also said to be certain benefits associated to different aromas, here are just a few:

Lavender: Has calming properties to help with emotional stress. It is used in treating depression, headaches and migraines.

Lemon: Can help with concentration and clarity, and help to calm you if you are feeling angry or anxious.

Rosemary: Improves memory retention and reduces exhaustion, headaches and fatigue.

Jasmine: Also used to calm the nerves and has uplifting properties to boost confidence, optimism and energy levels.

Peppermint: It invigorates the mind, helps you to think more clearly and improves concentration as well as energy levels.

Cinnamon: Reduces mental fatigue and helps to improve concentration.

Geranium: Can help relieve stress.

Bergamot: Good for anxiety.

Chamomile: For calm and relaxation.

Citrus scents: orange and grapefruit are energizing and uplifting, can help us feel more optimistic and in control.

Vanilla: Soothing and nurturing.

Coffee: Increases the attention span.

Consider trying out these different natural aromas and discover the effect the smells can have on your wellbeing.