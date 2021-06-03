Library Book Returned 64 Years Overdue in Ireland

A library in Ireland said a book recently returned was more than 64 years overdue.

THE Monaghan Town Library said the book, The Hedge and the Horse by Hilaire Belloc and illustrated by GK Chesterton, had been checked out January 11, 1957, and was finally returned in late May.

The library stopped charging late fees in 2019, but at the 1957 rate, the book would have amassed about €2,000 in fines. Why the book took so long to be returned or where it was kept since 1957 is not known, said librarian Kay Cassidy.

“A library book recently returned after 64 years to Monaghan Library! Luckily we’ve no fines any more! See rule 2 re fines. Rule 3 on injuries to the poor books! Rule 4 is of particular interest these days too!! I wonder had they 72 hours quarantine back then?” the local library published on its Instagram account.

The fourth rule of lending in 1957 asked book borrowers to inform the library if any infectious diseases had occurred in their house while they had the book out. Ireland is just emerging from one the strictest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.

