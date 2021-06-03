Air Bar and Nero Vodka Partner For The Perfect Summer Evening

Breathe Marbella’s Air has re-opened its glamourous roof-top cocktail bar, confirming its status as the resort town’s premier luxury venue.

With its dramatic views over Puerto Banus and the imposing La Concha Mountain, Air’s roof terrace remains the coolest evening destination in Marbella with a spectacular opening event flowing seamlessly along with signature cocktails made with Nero Vodka.

“Under The Stars” glitzy opening night was the ultimate and classy rooftop experience with world-class entertainment including performers, dancers, acrobatics, artists, DJ So&So, and Nero Vodka cocktails as the sun set.

Nero Vodka is produced at an award-winning distillery overseen by an exceptionally skilled distiller with five generations of experience in making potato vodka.

The spirit, which is perfect for low-carb lifestyles, is also gluten and additive free.

Nero Vodka’s CEO, Nicola Morrisey, says the brand is set to become the largest private owned vodka brand in the UK.

The vodka’s website has a collection of smooth and sumptuous cocktail ideas and recipes.

