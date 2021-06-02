THE JUNTA showcases Andalucia as a destination for the Dutch market at a fair in the Netherlands. The Regional Ministry of Tourism will highlight the attractions of Andalucia as a holiday destination during the Dutch fair Vakantiebeurs.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, The Ministry of Tourism has explained in a statement that the event, when in face-to-face editions has gathered up to 100,000 visitors, will be held under the slogan ‘Dream now, travel soon’ and aims to attract customers through an interactive festival between travellers and the experiences of each destination.Andalucia will have a virtual space as a co-exhibitor with Turespaña, from which intermediaries and potential tourists will be served, focusing on the segments that arouse the most interest in the Netherlands, including, the sun and beach, active tourism, cultural tourism and gastronomy.

The professional conference will be held with online workshops on June 3 to generate business opportunities and analyze the situation in the sector. Then, on the 4th there will be a show broadcast on ‘streaming’ with various Dutch personalities and tourism experts who will present options for the holidays, new proposals and segments and will provide information about safety and travel. During the following day, together with films or presentations, companies and destinations will have a space for the attention and inquiries of travellers, with the aim of showing opportunities for the summer season and for the next year in 2022.

