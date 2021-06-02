Mijas Nursery Schools Open Enrolment Period For 540 Places

540 places offered in Mijas for its four nursery schools, Gloria Fuertes in Las Lagunas, El Limonar and Europa in La Cala and the Mijas Pueblo nursery.

The mayor of Infant Schools, Verónica Ensberg, explained this morning, Tuesday, June 2, that the enrolment period for the second cycle of Infants begins this June 1 and will run until June 8 for students. In the case of schoolchildren up to three years of age, the cycle will run until June 10. In total, 540 places offered in Mijas for its four nursery schools, Gloria Fuertes in Las Lagunas, El Limonar and Europa in La Cala and the Mijas Pueblo nursery, according to Mijas Ayuntamiento.

“On this occasion, the Ministry of Education of the Junta de Andalucia has extended the early childhood education sector of the first cycle and the possibility that it can also be done electronically for the first time. Thus, all families who cannot travel to the centres can enrol through the Virtual Secretary, a faster and more comfortable way”, advances the mayor of Nursery Schools, Verónica Ensberg.

Enrolment for the 2021/2022 academic year can be formalised through the form provided by the educational centre itself, downloaded from the Schooling Portal of the Ministry of Education and Sports (http://www.juntadeandalucia.es/educacion/ portals/web/schooling) or by carrying out all the procedures electronically through the Virtual Secretary.

About the end of a school year “complicated by the pandemic”, Ensberg wanted to highlight the work of “all the centres that have worked with great responsibility and organisation so that our children come to a safe place that is as normal as possible, without forgetting the families that have collaborated with us so that everything goes forward”.

The director of the Gloria Fuertes de Las Lagunas nursery school, Alicia Castillo, recalled that there are still more dates on the enrolment calendar: “As of June 11, those who have remained on the waiting list can enrol from June 21 to 25. Those who have not applied yet, do not worry because the extraordinary admission procedure begins on July 8”.

For the academic year 2021/2022, the Ministry of Education has offered a total of 1,441,007 places in Andalusia, of which 90,450 correspond to 3-year-old students, that is, new entry places. For the first cycle of Early Childhood Education (from zero to three years) the offer amounts to 125,584 public places.