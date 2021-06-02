England Fast Bowler Ollie Robinson Apologises ‘Unreservedly’ For Racist And Sexist Tweets

England Fast Bowler Ollie Robinson Apologises 'Unreservedly' For Racist And Sexist Tweets
England Fast Bowler Ollie Robinson Apologises 'Unreservedly' For Racist And Sexist Tweets. image: Wikimedia

England Fast Bowler Ollie Robinson Apologises 'Unreservedly' For Racist And Sexist Tweets.

England seamer has apologised ‘unreservedly’ after historical tweets of a racist and sexist nature were revealed during his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s, according to a report from the BBC.

It is understood that the posts were made in 2012 and 2013, when Robinson, now 27, was aged 18 and 19. “I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public,” said Robinson. “I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.”

“On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist,” Robinson said in a statement.

“I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets.”

Robinson said he did not want tweets from eight years ago to “diminish the efforts” of his teammates and the country’s cricket board in efforts to combat racism and sexism.


“I will continue to educate myself, look for advice and work with the support network that is available to me to learn more about getting better in this area,” he added. “I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.”

