Samuel E. Wright, the Tony Award-winning actor most known for voicing Sebastian the crab in Disney’s animated feature The Little Mermaid, has died at the age of 74.

His daughter told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Monday night at his Walden, New York, home following a three-year struggle with prostate cancer. And according to the 20-minute rule.

Wright, a Broadway star, made his Broadway debut in 1971 with Jesus Christ Superstar.

He also appeared in the musical Pippin and was nominated for a Tony Award twice, once for The Tap Dance Kid in 1984 and again in 1997 for his performance of Mufasa in The Lion King.

His first notable role on cinema was in the sitcom Ball Four (1976), though he also starred in Clint Eastwood’s Bird, Bill Cosby’s The Bill Cosby Show, Law & Order, and Disney’s animated picture Dinosaur.

However, the role that catapulted him was Sebastian in The Little Mermaid (1989) and its sequel, The Little Mermaid 2: Back to the Sea (2000).

The voice of the crab is usually associated with the dubbing done by Michael Cruz, who dubbed him in the Latin American version; years later, a fresh Spanish dubbing was done in which the part was shared between Juan Perucho for the dialogue and Vicente Borland for the songs.

Samuel E. Wright also played the crab in the prequel series as well as other Disney shows including Marsupilami and House of Mouse. He last played the part in 2008, in another straight-to-video production called The Little Mermaid’s Origin. Furthermore, as Sebastian, he sang the entrance renditions of the legendary songs Under the Sea and Kiss Her, the latter of which won composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman an Oscar for Best Song.

Montgomery, a neighboring town, also wanted to say farewell to Wright, who was instrumental in the establishment of the Hudson Valley Conservatory: “”In addition to his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was known for walking into a room and bringing pure joy to anyone he interacted with.” “Sam and his family have had a huge impact on the youth of the Hudson Valley, always inspiring them to reach further and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves,” reads his Facebook page. He enjoyed entertaining and making people laugh “.

