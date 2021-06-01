SWIMMING FROM Formentera to Ibiza to promote bone marrow donation. The challenge is to swim from Formentera to Ibiza, in the Balearic Islands, on June 5. It is the challenge that Daniel García, David García and Alberto Morales have set for themselves. They are members of Héroes hasta la Médula, a non-profit organization that has been fighting since 2016 to raise awareness about the importance of donation.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the three members of the association have signed up for the Ultraswim event organized by the Santa Eulalia yacht club, in which only about twenty swimmers can participate. Morales explains the reasoning behind the swim challenge, “We do it because it is an idea that combines being generous with sports; feeling and passion come together”.

Daniel, David and Alberto are regular swimmers and they are already training in order to complete the 10-hour long swim, Morales comments that “finishing the challenge is already winning… because it’s about ten hours”. If they also manage to finish in the top three positions, they would make the podium with prizes of 1,000, 500 and 300 euros. If they win, they will donate the winnings to a team of researchers at the University of Granada that studies childhood marrow cancer.

Heroes hasta la Medula organizes different sporting events to raise awareness about the importance of donation and support cancer research. Many of its members have suffered from this disease personally and try to do their bit in the fight against this disease by swimming, which is their way of combining their passion for sport with their concern to help others.