Renovations On Nerja And Maro Beaches Ahead Of Summer

Nerja Town Council has begun the renovation of the urban furniture on the beaches of Nerja and Maro ahead of the summer season. It was announced by the Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, explaining that “the action has focused on replacing the litter bins on several beaches of our coastline and all of the banks of the Burriana beach promenade, with which the positively in the image of our municipality as a quality tourist destination”.

The councillor has stated that “these works are being carried out by Town Council staff, and it has an investment of 22,950.24 euros that is financed with its own resources. In total, 92 bins will be installed on Burriana, Torrecilla, Chucho, Salón and Calahonda beaches, of which 12 will be located on the sand, and they will be equipped for recycling”.

Regarding the new benches installed on the Burriana beach promenade, Maricarmen López explained that they are made with recycled materials, recovered from the packaging fraction of the selective collection, and imitate wood.

“In this way, we are committed to resistant and sustainable urban furniture, since it allows them to be recycled once they have exhausted their useful life”.

Finally, the councillor has reiterated the municipal commitment to improving the image of the beaches of Nerja and Maro, “for which we will continue working on the renovation of urban furniture and equipment on our beaches for the benefit of residents and tourists who are committed to our municipality as a holiday destination”.