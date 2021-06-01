Post-Mortem Reveals Sarah Everard Died From Compression Of Neck

POLICE have revealed today, June 1, that Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck.

Police have revealed today, June 1, that Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck. The cause of death was discovered following a post-mortem examination after 33-year-old Sarah disappeared on March 3 whilst walking home in Clapham, South London.

Her body was found in woodland in Kent a week later following the launch of a major police investigation into her disappearance. The Metropolitan Police said today, June 1: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.

“Sarah’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

48-year-old Wayne Couzens, a serving Met Police Officer from Kent has been charged with her kidnap and murder. He is due to appear in court for his trial in October, according to Sky News.

A vigil was held for Sarah on March 13 at Clapham Common, in which Met Police officers were accused of acting inappropriately. Hundreds of people turned up to pay their respects and lay flowers on the bandstand, despite Reclaim These Streets failing to agree with the Met on how the vigil could be held with regards to the current lockdown restrictions.

The vigil started off peacefully, however, things turned south within a few hours after a number of women were held on the ground and arrested.

A report later stated that: “officers remained calm and professional when subjected to abuse” and “did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner.”

