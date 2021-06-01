Outrage As Sicilian Mafia Boss Released From Prison

SICILIAN Mafia boss, Giovanni Brusca, who was dubbed the “people slayer”, has been released from prison after 25 years.

Sicilian Mafia boss, Giovanni Brusca, who was dubbed the “people slayer”, has been released from prison after 25 years. Brusca confessed to his role in over 100 murders, including dissolving a child’s body in acid and the assassination of Italy’s top anti-Mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone.

Brusca turned from Mafia boss into informant for prosecutors as they hunted down fellow mobsters. His release from prison has caused outrage for victims’ relatives. He will be on parole for four years.

64-year-old Brusca was a key player within the Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian Mafia Group. He detonated a bomb in 1992 that killed Italy’s top anti-Mafia investigator, Giovanni Falcone, which was one of the country’s most high-profile murder cases. Falcone’s wife and three of his bodyguards were also murdered in the attack.

Brusca has confessed to his role in over 100 murders, including the killing of 11-year-old Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of another mafioso who had betrayed him. Brusca arranged for the kidnapping of the boy before torturing him, strangling him and dissolving his body in acid. The family were never able to bury his body.

Following his arrest in 1996, Brusca became a state witness in order to reduce his sentence and has now been released after 25 years. The wife of one of the bodyguards that he killed has said Brusca’s release was “indignant”.

“The state is against us – after 29 years we still don’t know the truth about the massacre and Giovanni Brusca, the man who destroyed my family, is free,” Ms Montinaro said.