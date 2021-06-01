Human Remains Discovered Yards From Harry And Meghan’s £11million Los Angeles Mansion

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Human Remains Discovered Yards From Harry And Meghan's £11million Los Angeles Mansion
Human Remains Discovered Yards From Harry And Meghan's £11million Los Angeles Mansion

Human Remains Have Been Discovered Just Yards From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s £11million Los Angeles Mansion.

Workers doing landscaping on an estate just along the road unearthed the bones which are believed to be from a small adult. It is understood that they are of Native American origin and could date back centuries.

Their age will now be determined by a forensic anthropologist that was called in by police. Landscapers made the discovery last week while working at an estate in Riven Rock Road in Montecito, California. The exact address was not released but the area is just 350 yards from the mansion to which Meghan and Harry moved last year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The skeleton, which is incomplete, was found in soil between 2ft and 3ft deep and is thought to be that of a member of the Chumash tribe who lived in the region from about 700AD.

A source said: “Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in. It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.”

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here