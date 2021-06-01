Human Remains Discovered Yards From Harry And Meghan’s £11million Los Angeles Mansion

Human Remains Have Been Discovered Just Yards From Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s £11million Los Angeles Mansion.

Workers doing landscaping on an estate just along the road unearthed the bones which are believed to be from a small adult. It is understood that they are of Native American origin and could date back centuries.

Their age will now be determined by a forensic anthropologist that was called in by police. Landscapers made the discovery last week while working at an estate in Riven Rock Road in Montecito, California. The exact address was not released but the area is just 350 yards from the mansion to which Meghan and Harry moved last year.

The skeleton, which is incomplete, was found in soil between 2ft and 3ft deep and is thought to be that of a member of the Chumash tribe who lived in the region from about 700AD.

A source said: “Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in. It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.”

