Glasses Which Can Detect the Coronavirus in Only Three Seconds.

IN a stunning feat of technology glasses have been created which can detect the potentially deadly coronavirus in only three seconds.

The coronavirus detecting glasses work in only three seconds by taking a photo of a person’s eyes. The stunning invention is being developed thanks to both artificial intelligence and scientists from Spain, America and China.

In what could be a game changer the glasses can detect coronavirus in people in only three seconds. The glasses work by detecting symptoms of the disease in the eyes. Coronavirus patients who are both asymptomatic and symptomatic show a very characteristic inflammation of the eyes. This led the scientists to create the new glasses.

Technology can help with the detection of the potentially deadly coronavirus as this type of inflammation of the eyes can sometimes be missed by healthcare workers. The artificial intelligence of the glasses though is able to detect it.

The glasses according to Alfonso Soriano, an engineer at Innoarea are able to provide a near instant result. The process would be for the glasses to be used first and once a positive result is recorded a PCR test would then be performed straightaway at a mobile clinic.

Scientists from Spain, China and America have joined together to develop these stunning new glasses and they hope to be able to use the system as an extra measure of security at large events or in the hospitality industry.

Saturday saw the first test of the glasses carried out in the European Union to certify that they are effective, and the test was undertaken in Spain’s Valencia as reported 20 minutes.

