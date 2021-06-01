Famous Spanish Photographers Call for National Archive 

A group of famous Spanish photographers and curators are calling for the establishment of a national photography archive to ensure that photographic works are preserved for future generations.

Spain is one of the few European countries not to have a national centre for photography. In the European Union, 23 countries out of the 27-member block have a visual archive for photography.

The Platform for a Centre of Photography and the Image says the Government must show more interest in the photographic arts.

“Archives are living agents awaiting meaning. Many files have been lost, they have been thrown away and that is a memory of all that we have lost,” said photographer Alejandro Castellote.

Juan Manuel Castro Prieto, the 2015 National Prize for Photography winner, said the proposed centre should “not pretend to be simply a museum” but “dynamic, open to collaborations and generating multidisciplinary projects.”

Previous attempts to establish a centre were scuppered by the 2008 financial crisis and a proposal to create a centre in Soria two years ago failed to deliver.

“We need to tell our own story like the countries around us, including Morocco,” said Sandra Maunac, an independent curator.

She added that the creation of a Centre of Photography and the Image has the support of all 17 living recipients of the National Prize for Photography winners.

