EU Commission Calls For Easier Travel For Vaccinated People

The European Commission has said that vaccinated people should not have to undergo testing or quarantine when travelling from one EU country to another.

The Commission also urged restrictions against travel be easy gradually as the rate of vaccinations increases.

The Commission said people who have been fully vaccinated 14 days prior to travel should not face testing or restrictions on their movements.

Almost half the adults in the EU have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far.

The Commission also suggested that children, who are not yet eligible for vaccinations, should not be quarantined if they are travelling with parents or guardians who are exempt. However, anyone aged more than six can be asked to have a PCR test.

The EU stuck a deal last month on Covid-19 certificates that will show, via a QR code, whether a person is vaccinated, immune or has had a negative test. The scheme should be ready by the end of June.

