28,000 Freelancers in Malaga Received Pandemic Benefit in May

THOUSANDS OF freelancers in Malaga received the pandemic benefit in May. A total of 28,011 freelancers from the province received some of the benefits launched by the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The financial aid has been extended until September 30 after an agreement was made with the main self-employed associations.

The financial aid to the 28,011 self-employed people from Malaga in May 2021 includes the benefit for those self-employed who have been forced to temporarily suspend their activity by administrative resolution related to the control of the pandemic, the benefit is compatible with the activity, the benefit for low income with no grace period and seasonal self-employed aid.

The deputy delegate of the government in Malaga, Teófilo Ruiz, has underlined the importance that this protection measure established by the government continues to have in the province of Malaga, which brings together 29 per cent of the 96,391 autonomous beneficiaries in Andalucia and 6.1 per cent of total aid at the national level. Ruiz has highlighted in a statement that, after Barcelona (55,520) and Madrid (50,545), the province of Malaga is the one in which the most self-employed benefit from extraordinary government benefits.

From March until the end of 2020, the government paid €226 million in aid to self-employed workers from Malaga. In Andalucia, the self-employed have received a total of €873.3 million in government aid during this period. As reported by Malaga Hoy, Ruiz recalled that “it is the first time that a government provides direct benefits to self-employed workers, a measure that was approved from the first minute of the pandemic”. The government sub-delegate also stated that from March to September 2020, the self-employed from Malaga benefited from savings in social security contributions of €95.5 million.