Ryanair Passenger Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing In Berlin After Bomb Threat.

A Ryanair passenger plane made an emergency landing in Berlin before flying on to Poland, German police said late Sunday night without releasing any further details.

German newspaper Bild Zeitung said that the flight from Dublin to Krakow made a sudden and unexpected diversion after a reported bomb threat.

With 160 people on board, the flight arrived at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport shortly after 8 pm (1800 GMT) Sunday and remained on the tarmac into early Monday morning. The passengers were taken off the plane and the baggage was also searched, German media reported.

A Berlin police spokesperson said that officers had completed their security checks “without any danger being detected. The passengers will resume their journey to Poland on board a spare aeroplane,” she told the AFP news agency, without giving more precise details for the alert.

“The Ryanair plane that made an emergency landed reported an air emergency and was therefore immediately given a landing permit at BER,” airport spokesman Jan-Peter Haack told Bild. “The aircraft is currently in a safe position,” a spokeswoman for the police told the newspaper.

This latest incident comes just a week after a Ryanair flight was forced to divert to Belarus, when a passenger, a known dissident journalist, was arrested on arrival. And in July last year, another Ryanair plane from Dublin to Krakow was also forced to make an emergency landing in London after a false bomb threat.

