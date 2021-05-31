Nine Out Of Ten Families Who Arrive In Ceuta Get Rejected But Still Want Spain To Take Care Of Their Kids.

The authorities in Ceuta have so far managed to contact 79 Moroccan families to inform them that their small children are being sheltered in centres after the massive exodus of immigrants into the Spanish enclave two weeks ago.

However, and surprisingly, the vast majority of families have refused to take care of their own children and insist Spain must assume guardianship- there are still more than a thousand minors in the centres to take care of.

The Ceuta Child Protection Service, which has already managed to find a good number of families, is carrying out the searches. They propose to hand over the minors back to them at the Ceuta border with Morocco, but for the most part, they are being declined. The parents do not want them to return home and opt for Spain to take care of their maintenance and education and allege ” socio-economic reasons ” for rejecting the return of their children.

Of the 79 families contacted, 73 have rejected the return of the minors- only 6 have requested their return home. Now it remains to locate the families of the other 920 children who have already been identified by the Police and who remain in the custody and care of the social services of Ceuta.

On Friday, radiological age determination tests began for those who do not carry documentation and, they say, are under 18 years of age. There are many cases in which there are serious doubts that they are indeed minor and are much older.

Thank you for reading