New Rules Tomorrow Could See Google Delete Your Gmail, Photos, And Drive 

NEW RULES That Come In Tomorrow Could See Google Delete Your Gmail, Photos, And Drive

From tomorrow, June 1, the US technology giant, Google, is introducing a new set of rules which means that they can delete your Gmail, Photos, and Drive accounts at any time, without needing your permission.

Google had sent out alerts via email to all Gmail, Photos, and Drive users last year, warning of and explaining about, the change to its terms on June 1, 2021, in which it was explained that the company can delete accounts and remove content without first asking permission from the account user.

In case you didn’t read it when it arrived in your inbox, or you didn’t pay attention to the content, the email from Google said, “We are writing to let you know that we recently announced new storage policies for Google Accounts using Gmail, Google Drive (including Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files) and/or Google Photos that bring us in line with industry practices. All of your content may be removed”.

Before you have a panic attack, you need to be aware that as long as you have been using your account on a regular basis then this change will not affect you, basically, they are trying to clean their servers of data, files, and accounts that have been lying dormant for many years.

Their email continued, “If you’re inactive for 2 years (24 months) in Gmail, Drive, or Photos, we may delete the content in the product(s) in which you’re inactive. If you exceed your storage limit for 2 years, we may delete your content across Gmail, Drive, and Photos”.

It is worth noting though that even if you have an account that might be removed, this change comes into force tomorrow, June 1, 2021, but nothing will actually be deleted until June 1, 2023, and Google will inform you several times before eventually deleting any of your content.

Another big change that comes into force tomorrow involves users of Google Photos, where users have been able to upload unlimited pictures, which up until now has been free, but that is about to change.

From now on, once you hot your 15Gb space allowance then you will have to pay to add more storage via Google’s One service, with prices starting from £1.59 per month for 100GB, £2.49 for 200GB, or £7.99 for a massive 2TB of space.

Google explains this change, “From 1 June 2021, high-quality and express-quality content will count towards your Google Account storage. Once you’ve reached your storage limit, you can either subscribe to Google One (where available) for additional storage or delete content in order to continue with the free storage option in Photos”.

