Hospitals in Spain’s Andalucia Report A Drop In Covid Patient Numbers And ICU Admissions.

Hospitals in Spain’s Andalucia reported a drop in covid patients to 784, which means 46 fewer in one day and 62 less than there were seven days ago, the same trend has been followed by those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with nine fewer than the day before until 211, which is 26 patients less than on Sunday last week.

This was detailed by the Junta de Andalucía in a graphic chart on its Twitter account. Hospitalised patients have fallen by 46 after increasing by 12 on Saturday, falling by eight on Friday, 51 on Thursday and 22 on Wednesday, rising by 31 on Tuesday and 22 on Monday, and falling by 13 last Sunday.

Regarding ICU patients, they have followed the same trend- ups and downs in the week but down at the end of the week on the previous week’s totals.

The region is still far away from the peaks of hospitalised patients registered in the third wave on February 2 (4,980), in the second on November 10 (3,478) and in the first on March 30, 2020 (2,708).

Regarding ICUs, Andalucia also remains below the peak of the third wave reached on February 7 (735), that of the second on November 18 (528) and that of the first on March 30, 2020 (439) .

Seville is the province with the most hospitalized with 220 and 66 patients in ICU, followed by Granada with 151 and 44 in ICU; Malaga with 101 and 15 in ICU; Jaén with 99 and 22 in ICU; Córdoba with 68 and 26 in ICU; Cádiz with 63 and 18 in ICU; Huelva with 54 and six in the ICU; and Almería with 28 and 14 in ICU.

