EMT In Valencia Announces Important Changes In Beach Bus Timetable

EMT, the Municipal Transport Company of Valencia has announced changes to its summer bus schedules, as of today, Monday, May 31, with extra bus routes being laid on for more frequent services on lines 24 and 25 that run to the southern beaches, which will continue until September 12.

As we reach the high summer months, more buses will be added, to facilitate the expected high rise in demand for the service during those months, “adapt to the mobility needs of users”, as explained by EMT in a statement, according to lasprovincias.es.

From today, Mon 31, Line 24 – Porta de la Mar – El Saler – El Palmar – will offer an extra eight trips, significantly improving its frequency, while Line 25 – Porta de la Mar – El Saler – El Perelló – will also have an increased service, especially during the morning slots, with the aim being to increase the total number of seats available on both routes at the times of highest demand.

All the information about the new services can be found on the EMT website, in the ‘Last Minute’ section, or in the EMT Valencia app as well.

Lines 24 and 25 had already been increased at the start of the year, which “has allowed us to improve the service with the towns of the South”, said EMT.

From June 12, the Line 24 route will include a stop at the Saler beach, and in the coming days, the municipal company will report all the details of the special plan prepared for this summer with the aim of facilitating travel to the beaches of Valencia and the metropolitan area.

