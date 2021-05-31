Dog Buried Alive Under Rocks In ‘One Of Worst Abuse Cases’.

The dog who is now known as Jake was buried alive under rocks, in ‘one of worst abuse cases’ that his rescuers have ever seen.

The Scottish SPCA have described the horrifying case as one of the worst animal abuse cases that they have seen. The dog had been left under a pile of rocks, and had been left for dead.

Luckily though passing walkers heard the border collie crying for help and they rushed to the rescue. The poor dog was examined by vets it was discovered that he had multiple jaw and skull fractures. He also needed surgery and had to have one of his eyes removed along with some teeth.

The lucky to be alive dog has now find a new home with an SSPCA inspector and has been named Jake.

He was found last year, but the SSPCA have waited until now to disclose the shocking details of the case and show just how far Jake has come since was left for dead. They have decided not to release the exact location that he was found in, with the aim of protecting those who rescued him.

Jake has been looked after by vets for many weeks and when he arrived there he was “on the brink of death”. Yvonne Sloss along with fellow inspector Mark Greener attended the scene and have got to know the lovely Jake.

Yvonne spoke of the state that Jake was in and commented that: “This was truly one of the worst cases I have ever experienced.

“When I first saw Jake I felt shock, sadness and disbelief that someone had deliberately done this to him.

“His head was so swollen and he was in a terrible way. We didn’t think there was any way he would make it.”

Jake had spent time with Mark in order to recover and the pair are now inseparable. He commented that: “Jake required specialist care and it took time for him to come round and really heal.

“It took him a while to trust me but now that he does, we’re bonded forever.”

He also went on to add that: “We are always outside and Jake loves to play.

“I really couldn’t imagine life without him now. I’m so thankful to the passers-by who found Jake. Without them he may not have survived that day.”

If you want help animals like Jake you can donate here at https://www.scottishspca.org/jake

