Cycling Championship Suspended after Tragic Death.

The para-cycling championship in Madrid has been suspended after the tragic death of a volunteer from Avila.

Sadly, on Saturday a member of the Civil Protection Group of Piedralaves died during the Spanish Adapted Cycling Championship between Cadalso de los Vidrios and Cenicientos in Madrid.

Begoña Cabezas, aged 51 was a volunteer with the Civil Protection Group of Piedralaves and was tragically run over by an ambulance during the event. The Spanish Paracycling Championships-GP Comunidad de Madrid has been called off and a minute’s silence was called in order to show respect for the fallen volunteer.

The minute’s silence was organised by the Cenicientos Town Hall. The para-cyclists who are participating in the championship supported the decision which was agreed by the Cadalso de los Vidrios and Cenicientos Town Councils, the RFEC, and the Championship organisers. The other civil protection volunteers who had attended the event have been greatly affected by their colleague’s tragic death.

The President of the Provincial Council, Carlos García has expressed his condolences and commented that: “We are deeply sorry for the loss of this 51-year-old volunteer, who died in an unfortunate accident while fulfilling her vocation of altruistic service to others,”

“We are at the side of her family, friends and colleagues of the Agrupación de Piedralaves, to whom we send our most sincere affection. It is an enormously sad situation” as reported ABC.

A minute’s silence was also planned by the Diputación de Ávila, to be observed during their Corporate Plenary Session. The minute’s silence is dedicated to “a person who has lost their life helping others, ensuring the safety of all in exchange for nothing, as all Civil Protection volunteers in this province do” as commented the president.

