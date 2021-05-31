Balearic’s Vaccination Campaign Hits Full Speed Ahead This Week

The Balearic Islands will receive more than 116,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this week, the largest number of vaccines to arrive on the Islands so far.

The vaccines are due to arrive today, May 31, and Wednesday, June 2.

In total, 116,390 new doses will arrive, 66,690 doses will be Pfizer vaccines, of which 51,480 will be used in Mallorca, 5,850 in the Menorca Health Area and 9,360 for the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area.

There will also be 33,100 doses of AstraZeneca, 27,100 for Mallorca, 4,000 for Menorca and 2,000 for Ibiza and Formentera.

Some 7,600 doses of Moderna are also on their way, 6,300 for Mallorca; 800 for Menorca and 500 for Ibiza and Formentera.

Nine-thousand doses of the Janssen vaccine are also expected to arrive, 7,000 for Mallorca, 800 for Menorca and 1,200 for Ibiza and Formentera.

Up to 46,000 people can now get their first doses of the vaccine, including those lined up for the single shot Janssen vaccine. Most of these first doses will be used to immunize people born between 1971 and 1976, who from Thursday can request an appointment through BITCITA.

The response from this group has been “very positive’, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs said.

About 30,000 people have already booked their appointment, which means that one in three people in that age group, approximately 92,000 people in the community, will have received their first dose before June 9.

The Ministry added there are still slots available for people born between 1952 and 1976 who have not made an appointment to be vaccinated.

